Malaga wins 100,000 euros from BonoLoto draw in single ticket

Isabel Méndez 11/06/2026 a las 13:44h.

The BonoLoto lottery has left a hefty prize in Malaga. In Wednesday's draw, there were only two second-category winners, each taking home more than 100,000 euros, one of them from Malaga city.

One of the winning tickets was validated on 10 June, at lottery outlet number 26, on Calle Camino de Suárez 30, L-2. Its owner will receive a total of 108,899.65 euros.

The other lucky winner is in Albacete.

There were no winners in the first category (six correct numbers), so the accumulated jackpot will be up for grabs in the next draw, where a single winner could take home five million euros.

The winning combination consists of the numbers 49, 26, 43, 02, 35 and 03. Complementary number 39 and refund number 2. The total amount collected was 3,468,481.00 euros.