Malaga water supply network breakdown floods streets in Victoria area

Calle Pedro de Quejana in Malaga on Thursday morning, after the incident the previous night.

Chus Heredia Thursday, 26 March 2026, 10:09 Share

A water supply network breakdown on Wednesday night flooded several streets in the Victoria area in Malaga city. The incident, which apparently started from Calle Pedro de Quejana, has caused road damage the extent of which workers in the area are yet to determine.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on 25 March. Rivers formed on Calle Ferrándiz, Calle Hurtado de Mendoza and Calle Compás de la Victoria.

The Local Police immediately closed traffic in the area, which led to minor traffic jams.

Workers from public water company Emasa have been focusing on restoring as much normalcy as possible. The road surface has visible potholes, but initial assessments indicate that it was not a serious incident.

Nobody in the area has reported water supply issues. There is a double supply pipeline, which guarantees water despite the breakdown.

The municipal network under renovation

The public water supply network in the area is old and deteriorated, as recent incidents show. In February last year, a sewer burst caused part of the road near Plaza de Alfonso XII to collapse, forcing road closures for a few days.

Years ago, a similar incident occurred on Calle Victoria, in front of the El Rescate chapel. It involved the historic Carretería sewer line, which Emasa has already repaired.

Similarly, the water supply systems in the Capuchinos and the Cristo de la Epidemia neighbourhoods have also undergone recent repairs.