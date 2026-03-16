Serranía de Ronda flood recovery: villages face €12m repair bill after 2026 storms

Antonio M. Romero Málaga Monday, 16 March 2026, 11:04 | Updated 11:21h. Share

SUR has returned to Malaga province's Ronda district to visit the residents of villages who had to leave their homes due to the floods that ravaged Andalucía in February.

One month after their return, they are still waiting for some of their neighbours to return and assessing the damage to homes, businesses and the countryside.

The Serranía de Ronda was among the areas of the region worst hit by the storms. Local authorities are now processing aid from the central and regional governments as well as from the provincial authority to help the municipalities recover.

The scale of the damage in the Ronda area of Malaga province The Serranía de Ronda was among the worst-hit areas in Andalucía during the February storms. While the immediate fear of the Guadiaro river and the Montejaque dam overflowing has subsided, the financial and structural impact is only now being fully realised. Ronda Municipality: Damage estimated at €5 million, particularly in rural areas like La Indiana and Llano de la Cruz. Cartajima: Infrastructure and warehouse damage totalling €3.5 million. Benaoján: Losses estimated at €3 million. Jimera de Líbar: Repairs valued at €150,000.

The inhabitants of the district still feel fresh the fear they lived with in early February: the increased flow of the Guadiaro river, the Montejaque dam on the verge of overflowing and the underground water rumble that felt like an earthquake.

The residents of Ronda, who sheltered the evacuees from the village of Grazalema (Cadiz province) during the storm, are mostly concerned about the road infrastructure in the municipality. According to the town hall, the damages amount to five million euros.

Transport and road closures in the Serranía de Ronda update MA-8405: Linking the MA-7402 and Los Villalones (remains closed). MA-8306: (A-369 to Benalauría) Closed to heavy traffic. MA-7402: (A-374 to Acinipo) Work is currently paused pending an archaeological assessment near the Acinipo site. Note for travellers: Cartajima currently only has one accessible road, which is unsuitable for large vehicles.

The impact of the storms is particularly noticeable in the rural areas of La Indiana and Llano de la Cruz, close to the Guadalevín and Guadalcobacín riverbeds, and the districts of Puerto Saúco and Los Villalones, near the Acinipo archaeological site.

The village with the highest number of evacuees was Estación de Benaoján, where some 200 people had to leave due to the rising of the Guadiaro river if the Montejaque dam overflowed.

There are several families who are yet to return to their homes in Cartajima (nine families) and Cortes de la Frontera (one).

Damaged access

Cartajima suffered significant damage valued at 3.5 million euros. The main impact has been on municipal infrastructure and industrial warehouses. A wall in the cemetery has also collapsed and the village currently has only one access road, through which large vehicles cannot enter.

In Cortes de la Frontera, rural roads are the most damaged. The Los Alcornocales natural park has also borne the brunt.

Zoom One of the houses in Benaoján that was flooded during the storm. Salvador Salas

According to estimates, the damage in Benaoján amounts to three million euros. The government sub-delegation has locally set up an office to process aid applications.

Mayor of Jimera de Líbar Francisco Javier Lobo hopes that the aid from public administrations will arrive "soon" so that they can start working on repairs worth 150,000 euros.

The storm has also left unique sights such as the full Montejaque dam or the 20 water springs in Jimera de Líbar, which have turned into a tourist attraction.