Malaga violent attack on young man by at least six people

María José Díaz Alcalá Thursday, 23 April 2026, 11:50 Share

A group of at least six people beat up a young man in Malaga city on the evening of 20 April.

The incident happened at around 8pm, when the victim was walking along Calle Eugenio Gross. When he noticed that a group of about ten people was following him, he tried to hide in a commercial establishment.

This, however, didn't stop the suspects, who entered after him, carrying telescopic batons and bats. They were hiding their faces behind balaclavas or clothes. There were no customers inside the establishment at that moment and part of the group attacked their target, pepper-spraying him to keep him stunned.

By the time the police arrived, according to witnesses, the assailants had escaped. Those same sources told the police that, although the attack only lasted a few minutes, the victim had sustained a bleeding head injury.

The people present near the scene helped the young man get up and out of the premises. The National Police have taken charge of the investigation.

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