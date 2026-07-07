Malaga urban planning department bureaucracy halts logistics park development next to the airport

Jesús Hinojosa 07/07/2026 a las 09:45h.

One of the two projects to create a large logistics area of almost 100 hectares next to Malaga Airport, between the Churriana district and the Hiperronda ring road, remains mired in bureaucracy, two years after its initial approval by the city council.

After five years, urban planning procedures are still not complete. The project concerns the business venture known as La Loma I, backed by the Almeria-based Alvores Group, which has named this project Parque Logístico T4.

The project covers an area of approximately 490,000 square metres and is still awaiting approval, following an administrative process in which it received several objections. These have forced the promoters to make adjustments to the initial design.

One of the most significant objections came from the Ministry of Transport, which issued an unfavourable report, making it conditional upon the completion of the so-called western distributor road, as the regional government (Junta) planned it 20 years ago. The objective was to channel heavy goods traffic between the freight transport centre (CTM) and Churriana through the industrial parks.

Furthermore, the ministry requested that the existing roundabout connecting the A-7 motorway to this area be transformed into an elliptical roundabout. Based on the traffic study the developer submitted, the ministry concluded that the current configuration of this interchange would lead to a deterioration. The company has submitted new documentation to address these concerns.

However, the bureaucratic process this project has undergone has led to the expiration of the environmental permit the Junta had granted. It had a four-year validity period, which expired on 11 April. Its promoters have had to initiate a new simplified strategic environmental assessment procedure with the regional ministry of sustainability and the environment.

The goal is to renew the expiring environmental permits as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, this will further delay the approval of this logistics operation.

During its processing, the project also received a favourable report from the infrastructure directorate of the regional ministry of public works, although under the condition that the development works do not begin until the transfer of ownership of a regional road (the A-7051) to the city council.

One of the rejected objections was submitted by the Bravo bus company, which plans to relocate its current parking area and office facilities in Torremolinos to this site. The city council has confirmed that the logistics park can accommodate its operations and therefore believes the project does not need to be modified.

Another of the rejected claims was submitted by Hispasur, the developer of the other planned logistics zone in this area (La Loma II). Among other things, they requested greater coordination in the parallel development of both sectors and guaranteed access to address the concerns raised by the Junta and the central government regarding road infrastructure.

The city council considers this issue resolved with the proposal for a new connection between the area and the roundabout, replacing the one initially planned in the general urban development plann (PGOU). This new connection is independent of the construction of the western distributor road, which shows no signs of development.

With an area of 417,000 square metres, La Loma II is still undergoing urban planning procedures, although at a more early stage. Hispasur has submitted the documentation for initial approval to the municipal planning department.

In the case of La Loma I, the city council has rejected the appeals of the owners of three plots of land in the area where houses are located that would have to be demolished to make way for this logistics project. They had requested that the project be modified to respect their homes, but the urban planning department ultimately rejected this request and stated that the airport's noise footprint does not allow for the logistics area to be classified as residential.

Furthermore, the department has stated that, if the legality of these houses is proven, their owners will be financially compensated for their demolition. The compensation could cover the cost of the homes, the demolition costs and relocation fees, if applicable.

According to sources close to both logistics projects, they will be significant not only locally but also for the entire Costa del Sol. Furthermore, they will allow for the urban expansion of Churriana towards the Hiperronda ring road, improving its transport links.

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