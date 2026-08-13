Malaga launches wristbands capable of detecting rape drugs in drinks ahead of the August fair

Malaga doctors are launching a new campaign to tackle drink spiking during the city's fair, distributing 3,000 wristbands that can test drinks for ... substances including GHB, ketamine, scopolamine and MDMA.

The pilot project, led by the Malaga medical association with the city council and Fundación Unicaja, aims to help potential victims identify adulterated drinks quickly and get medical assistance without delay.

It involves the distribution of 3,000 wristbands, at a rate of 300 per day, fitted with sensors capable of detecting certain substances in drinks. They can be collected from the 'puntos violeta' at the Real Cortijo de Torres.

During the presentation, A&E doctor Patricia Alemán stressed that the frequency of suspected cases does not necessarily mean that this crime has recently become more common. Instead, she attributed the number of cases doctors encounter to greater awareness and better information about the problem.

Adding a substance to someone's food or drink without their consent and leaving them vulnerable constitutes a crime in itself, even if the perpetrator does not go on to rape or rob them.

Malaga now records one rape every two days. The number of cases has increased sevenfold in a decade and experts say an increasing number involve vulnerability or drink spiking as a key factor. In addition to secretly putting substances into drinks, perpetrators also sometimes offer drugs to their victims.

How it works

The wristband allows users to carry out a quick check of their drink. They simply place a small drop of the drink on each sensor, wait around three seconds and check whether the colour changes.

The first sensor detects GHB or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as liquid ecstasy. The second sensor checks whether the drink contains ketamine, scopolamine (burundanga), MDMA or other amine-based substances commonly associated with drink spiking.

The device also carries a QR code with instructions on how to use the wristband, interpret the results and follow the appropriate protocol if the test comes back positive.

"This is a preventative and alert tool. It does not replace clinical or toxicological testing under any circumstances, but it can detect a potentially adulterated drink and help people act quickly, which is the most important thing," head of the Malaga medical association Pedro J. Navarro said.

"If the result is positive or if there is any suspicion because a woman feels dizzy, drowsy, has difficulty speaking, feels unsteady or becomes unusually sleepy, it is essential not to drink it, keep the glass and go immediately to a medical point at the fair or call 112," he explained.

Anyone who suspects that they have consumed a spiked drink should seek medical attention as quickly as possible because some of these substances metabolise and disappear from the bloodstream very rapidly. After two hours, they may leave no trace in the body.

In either case, whether someone has drunk from the contaminated glass or has tested the drink and found a substance in it, they should always keep the drink as evidence.

"That is precisely why the project goes beyond simply distributing wristbands. It also includes a response protocol designed to ensure a rapid response to potential positive cases," Navarro stressed.

He said the authorities would brief all Malaga hospitals on the protocol this Friday.

"No preventative measure should ever shift responsibility on to potential victims. The only person responsible for drink spiking is the person who adulterates a drink or takes advantage of someone else's vulnerability. Those are the people truly responsible," Navarro concluded.

'Puntos violetas'

Councillor for social rights, diversity, equality and accessibility recalled recent gender-based violence murders in the province and across Spain.

"This is not a minor issue. We cannot allow it to become something that sounds routine or commonplace. All women have the right, just as men do, to live freely and with complete confidence and peace of mind. That is why women need to feel free and protected in leisure spaces," he said.

Cantos said that the Real Cortijo de Torres and the city centre will have 'puntos violetas' ('violet points') as well as mobile information points where women who feel at risk can seek help. Men who witness or notice an incident that causes concern can also approach these points.

"I am sure, or at least I want to believe, that such cases will be isolated because we will have a safe and peaceful fair. Even so, people should continue to use the mobile and violet points and make use of these wristbands," the councillor stated.

Enrique Gómez-Puig, Fundación Unicaja's head of education, explained why the foundation has joined the initiative. "Our commitment to society goes far beyond supporting education and culture. What we value most about this initiative is that it combines three elements that form part of Fundación Unicaja's approach: innovation, prevention and social impact," he said.

He added that, as a pioneering project, the initiative could become a model for other municipalities to follow.

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