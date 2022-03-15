Malaga University announces Spain-Ireland Awards winners Three students received prizes after a decision by a panel of experts ahead of St Patrick's Day, organised by the Maria Zambrano Centre for Transatlantic Studies (AMZET)

Malaga University announced the winners of the Spain-Ireland Awards, which were created to highlight Spanish-Irish relations throughout history, organised by the María Zambrano Centre for Transatlantic Studies (AMZET), just ahead of St Patrick's Day.

The prizes were given to three students following the decision of a six-person panel. The winner in each category received 1,200€.

The Kate O'Brien Award was given to Victor Calderón Fajardo for his work on the transatlantic women who rebelled on during the times of male dominance. It was described by the panel as "a novel article, informative and with a modern and attractive format for the reader." Calderón Fajardo analysed the stories of Molly Malone, Grace O'Malley, Constance Markievicz and María Zambrano.

A secondary prize was also given in the Kate O'Brien Award. Pilar Villar Argáiz was the recipient, whose work on the legend of Eavan Boland from a literary and personal approximation was described as "an academic article of unquestionable accuracy."

Salvador David Pérez González was the winner of the Robert Boyd Award with his work on the Costello family and the Irish Diaspora, whilde delving into its genealogy and how it was affected by globalization and the Atlantic commerce during the 18th century. Panelists praised the work's structure and presentation, and that it "traces the history of the Costello family in a way that is both enjoyable and accesible."