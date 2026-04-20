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Photo of the accident scene on the A-7 motorway in Malaga. DGT
Traffic

Malaga traffic disruptions: car crashes into median on A-7 motorway in El Palo

The vehicle has forced the closure of the left lane in the direction of Malaga city

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 20 April 2026, 13:31

A vehicle crashed into the median on the A-7 motorway in Malaga's El Palo district on Monday morning, causing traffic disruptions in the direction of Marbella.

According to the traffic authorities, the incident happpened at around 10.48am. The reasons are still under investigation.

The accident has forced the closure of the left lane of the A-7, which triggered a one-kilometre traffic jam and further disruptions to the normal flow in the affected area.

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surinenglish Malaga traffic disruptions: car crashes into median on A-7 motorway in El Palo

Malaga traffic disruptions: car crashes into median on A-7 motorway in El Palo