Malaga taxi drivers appeal to Andalusian High Court against approval of 60 new licences

Chus Heredia 06/05/2026 a las 15:49h.

The Aumat association of self-employed taxi drivers in Malaga has filed an administrative appeal to the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) against the city council's decision to approve the creation of 60 new taxi licences. The municipal decision dates from 27 February.

Taxi drivers believe this resolution is unlawful and does not reflect the current reality of the sector. Furthermore, they believe it could significantly impact the economic viability and balance of the public service.

"The organisation (...) understands that the creation of new licenses must be fully justified by technical, objective and up-to-date criteria, guaranteeing at all times the sustainability of the service and the adequate coverage of the existing real demand," Aumat says in a statement. The association has commissioned a counter-report from the University of Granada to try to reverse this decision.

The city council's approach is quite different. The transport department commissioned Malaga University (UMA) to conduct a study on the taxi sector in the city.

"Throughout the entire process, the taxi sector has been actively involved through its representative associations. Therefore, this is not a report external to the sector, but rather a technical study in whose development the sector itself has participated," councillor Trinidad Hernández states. She says that the 2025 study does not simply point out a shortage of taxis in Malaga, but also highlights the lack of accessible taxis.

Hernández sees this last point as key. "The problem is not only one of quantity, but also of fairness. We are not just talking about adding more taxis, but about guaranteeing that everyone can move around Malaga under conditions of equality and dignity."

According to the study, some people wait much longer to access an adapted taxi or simply cannot find an available vehicle when they need one.