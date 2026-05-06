Malaga residents launch platform to defend La Rosaleda stadium's current location

Jorge Garrido Malaga 06/05/2026 a las 16:02h.

Following the withdrawal of La Rosaleda's owners from hosting the 2030 World Cup last summer, the study outlining three possible locations for moving the stadium or maintaining the current location is ready.

The initial plan was to remodel the Martiricos ground and keep the location, but other proposals gained traction. In response, residents have launched the 'La Rosaleda no se mueve' ('La Rosaleda Is Not Moving') platform to collect signatures and reflect the opinions of the many people who want Malaga's stadium to remain in its current location.

Economist Javier Sánchez Ruiz is behind the initiative. He believes that, in terms of transport and accessibility, economy and popular sentiment, the current location is ideal.

Supporters of this option hold that the location is easy to get to and more financially viable, since the surrounding area doesn't require development. The Martiricos location also has a sentimental value for the fans of Malaga's football team. Popular sentiment seems to have been growing recently, given that the number of season ticket holders has been the highest over the last two seasons.

According to Sánchez Ruiz, prominent figures in the Malaga business sector will join the project to show their support, although the platform is still in its early stages of development.

The dramatic withdrawal by the authorities from Malaga's bid to host the World Cup less than a year ago, despite having already secured a place, still generates discussion. This inexplicable decision squandered a golden opportunity to host one of the most important events in the sporting world. It also delayed the stadium renovation project, which is essential for the club and its fans.