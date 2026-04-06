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Malaga residents ask that mental health unit in Limonar relocate to Guardia Civil barracks

Locals say that this would free up space in the health centre for general practitioners and paediatricians

José Antonio Sau

Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:16

President of the Limonar-Caleta residential association in Malaga city Enrique Rodríguez has sent a letter to the director of the local health centre to ask whether the mental health unit can be relocated to the nearby Guardia Civil barracks.

This is a request residents of the Limonar district made months ago. Mayor Francisco de la Torre and the regional ministry of health held a meeting about it six months ago. The idea is to move the 15 mental health consultations and free up space for general practitioners and paediatricians.

"The Limonar area is expanding with all the housing being built on the hillside. There will be many more people at the health centre, which also serves residents of La Malagueta and Pedregalejo," Rodríguez told SUR.

According to residents, the district is becoming "overcrowded, even before inhabitants enter new buildings". They describe a situation of "exponential growth", which will undoubtedly lead to overcrowding of the health centre.

Rodríguez told SUR that the Guardia Civil barracks were occupied by associations and groups "with no connection to the neighborhood", which is why they "proposed that the site be adapted for use by the mental health unit". "The mayor didn't object, nor did mental health, so we've sent this letter to the health centre's management," Rodríguez said.

The idea is for the health centre's management to forward the letter to the top officials at the regional ministry ascertain the regional government's intentions regarding the El Limonar health centre.

SUR tried asking the Andalusian regional government about the plans for mental health consultations, without success. The residents' association president believes the location is ideal, as it is right next to the buildings.

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surinenglish Malaga residents ask that mental health unit in Limonar relocate to Guardia Civil barracks

Malaga residents ask that mental health unit in Limonar relocate to Guardia Civil barracks