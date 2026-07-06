Malaga resident assaulted at her address by ex-partner

SUR 06/07/2026 a las 09:23h.

The Local Police in Malaga arrested on 30 June a 54-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his ex-partner at the entrance of her home in the Bailén-Miraflores district.

The police received a call at around 9.25pm, reporting that a couple were having a heated argument on the ground floor of a building of flats.

A police unit went to the location and, upon arrival, saw an individual who was throwing punches and slaps at a woman.

Although the police tried to calm the situation, the man was behaving very aggressively. The police called for reinforcements.

According to a statement from the Local Police, the man repeatedly refused to identify himself and confronted them, pointing his finger at them just centimetres from their faces and spitting at them.

The police eventually managed to restrain and detain the suspect accused of gender-based violence, assault and refusal to identity himself.

Victims, their family members and witnesses who want to report gender-based violence can do so by contacting the 061 helpline, which is available 24 hours a day in 52 different languages. The call is free and does not appear on the phone bill. Incidents can also be reported by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

Alternatively, there is also the WhatsApp chat at 600000016. In an emergency, the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) and the Guardia Civil (062) provide immediate assistance.

If someone is unable to make a call, they can use the Alertcops app, which sends a geolocation alert to the police.

Malaga city council also offers urgent legal assistance, in which a team of lawyers specialising in gender-based violence provide personal and phone assistance (010 and 679 661 800) to any woman who needs it, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

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