Malaga to receive 7.5 million euros for hydraulic works in Guadalhorce-Limonero water network

Photo from March of the simultaneous releases of water from the Guadalhorce and Guadalteba reservoirs in Malaga province.

Julio J. Portabales 08/05/2026 a las 14:03h.

Malaga will receive just over 24 million euros to repair the damage recent storms have caused to hydraulic infrastructure and waterways in the province. This is part of an emergency action package the Andalusian regional government has approved to restore facilities and increase water safety in various parts of the region.

These emergency projects will mobilise 87.5 million euros across Andalucía. The measure comes after the series of storms between 10 November 2025 and 9 February 2026 that resulted in significantly above-average rainfall, flooding and damage to strategic infrastructure.

One of the main projects in the province of Malaga will focus on the Guadalhorce-Limonero system, with a budget of 7,540,712 euros. The work will repair the damage to the dams and facilities of Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce, essential sites for regulating the province's water resources.

These facilities play a key role in water storage and management, both for supply and for irrigation and flood prevention. The intervention aims to restore the proper functioning of the damaged facilities and prevent further damage during future episodes of heavy rainfall.

Riverbed actions

This regionwide project has a second phase that focuses on riverbeds. Malaga province will have seven projects included in an emergency resolution that also involves Almeria, Cadiz and Granada. The budget for the province for this task amounts to 16,566,327 euros. It aims to improve the hydraulic system of the main rivers in the interior.

These works in the riverbeds also aim to repair the damage the floods caused, remove debris, stabilise affected areas and reduce risks in vulnerable locations. These actions are especially important in rural areas, near farms and in areas where the rains have compromised safety or connectivity.

Many interior municipalities will also benefit from this aid, as in addition to Coín and Cártama, the plan also includes Álora, Pizarra, Guaro, Tolox and Monda.

The first interventions in the province are already under way. Machines began working to restore the hydraulic capacity of the Grande river last week. These initial cleaning and repair efforts are taking place in the sections that run through the municipalities of Coín and Cártama.

The regional government has stated that the declaration of emergency will allow for faster implementation and more rapid action in areas that have suffered significant damage from the storms. The goal is to restore the hydraulic capacity of the infrastructure, improve protection against future flooding and limit the economic impact on municipalities, farmers and irrigators.