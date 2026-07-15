Malaga Primor shop ram-raid sparks dangerous police chase with no arrests

The state in which the perpetrators left the Primor shop in Malaga on Tuesday.

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano 15/07/2026 a las 12:31h.

The National Police are investigating a ram-raid that took place in a Primor shop in Malaga's Carretera de Cádiz district early on Tuesday morning. Four suspects are on the run.

The incident happened at around 5.30am, when an Audi rammed into the shop window. While one of the occupants stayed in the car to facilitate their escape, three others entered to steal.

The Local Police arrived within minutes, after receiving the alert. They saw an individual smashing the glass with a sledgehammer.

Upon noticing the police, the criminals allegedly left the shop and got into their car. The Local Police vehicle attempted to block their path, signalling the driver to stop.

Far from complying with the order, the suspect behind the wheel allegedly accelerated towards one of the police officers, who managed to react quickly and jump into the police car seconds before the suspects rammed their vehicle into it.

After the collision, the criminals fled along Avenida Velázquez until they joined the MA-20 motorway, running red lights and endangering other cars.

This sparked a police chase during which the criminals sprayed several fire extinguishers to obstruct the police's vision. Once empty, the individuals reportedly threw the containers onto the road, some of which struck the undercarriage of the pursuing patrol car.

Although other police vehicles joined the pursuit, the criminals managed to escape on the A-45 motorway, heading towards Antequera. The National Police have taken over the investigation to solve the crime and locate the suspects.

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