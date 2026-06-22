Malaga postpones eviction of 72-year-old cancer patient until Friday

Demonstration over the eviction of María Teresa and her son from their home in Malaga's Capuchinos district.

Cristina Vallejo 22/06/2026 a las 16:30h.

The eviction of 72-year-old Malaga resident María Teresa from her home in the Capuchinos district was to take place on Monday. The process, however, has been postponed until Friday, which gives housing organisations some time to put pressure on social services and find an alternative for the elderly woman, who is living with a cancer diagnosis.

The reason behind the decision to postone is partially that María Teresa's son, who lives with her, did not appear in the eviction order.

Another reason is the signatures of Un Techo Por Derecho activists and Con Málaga spokesperson Toni Morillas, who have pledged that María Teresa will vacate the property on Friday, 26 June. The tenant has to hand over the keys at 10.30am that day.

This four-day reprieve aims to allow the city council's social services to provide María Teresa and her son with better support than what they have previously been receiving: a place in a care home for her and a shelter for him.

"The eviction has not stopped, but we have obtained a moratorium until Friday which allows us to buy time to put pressure on social services," activist Rosa Galindo said.

Ysabel Torralbo explained that María Teresa had been living in that house since approximately 2013. According to her testimony, when the second contract expired, she was offered a new one with a rent increase from 500 to 1,500 euros. The elderly woman refused the increase and continued paying the agreed-upon rent each month.

The property owner's representative has said that their 96-year-old client simply wants to terminate the contract and reclaim the flat. The courts have ruled in his favour, following numerous appeals filed by the woman's court-appointed lawyer.

The property owner's representative said that private individuals should not be responsible for social problems, which fall under the jurisdiction of the city council.

Silent evictions

"She's an oncology patient with respiratory failure, who receives a pension of 900 euros. She was even willing to pay a rent of 750 euros," Torralbo said.

As with any eviction case that becomes public, a few dozen people gathered outside María Teresa's house to show their support on Monday.

"We only ever find out about 15 to 20 per cent of the evictions that take place. The rest happen silently. It is the city council that has full authority to assist vulnerable people," activists said.

According to Galindo, the moratorium would not have been possible without the support of María Teresa's neighbours. A group of people were also with the woman and her son at their home. At one point, they called an ambulance because the woman was feeling unwell. She suffered an anxiety attack that worsened her respiratory condition.

The people who rallied in front of María Teresa's home have called for a general strike on Saturday, to denounce the housing crisis that leaves people on the street, as the news reflect every week.