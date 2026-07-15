Malaga Port reinforces the Levante dock with underwater inspections

Archive photo of the Levante breakwater before the first reinforcement.

Chus Heredia 15/07/2026 a las 13:00h.

The Malaga Port Authority has already completed the first two phases of the reconstruction of the Levante breakwater's seawall.

Work is now beginning on the third phase, which will progress towards the opposite side, where the maximum security area is located, the mooring point for many of the warships that call at the city.

The three phases represent a total cost of millions. The first phase cost over one million euros. The second phase required a similar budget and the third phase, which is now beginning, has an initial cost of almost three million euros.

The Port Authority has awarded the contract for a specialised underwater inspection and high-definition bathymetric survey of the breakwater and docks 4 and 5. The work will utilise advanced scanning technologies and underwater drones to assess the current condition of these infrastructures.

The contractor is Ingenio desde el Aire and the budget is slightly under 15,000 euros. They have one month to complete the task.

Three lines of action

The survey will focus on three areas.

Engineers will first carry out a detailed underwater mapping of the seabed around the Levante breakwater and quays 4 and 5. They will then inspect the submerged sections of the structures using remotely operated underwater drones to assess their condition and identify any signs of damage.

The study will compare the new findings with previous surveys to check whether any sections have shifted or deteriorated following the recent strengthening works.

The inspection will cover almost 1.2 kilometres of the breakwater, as well as 465 metres of Quay 4 and 94 metres of Quay 5.

The survey forms part of the port authority's ongoing programme to strengthen the Levante breakwater. The first phase finished in December 2023 and the second in November 2025. Engineers now want to check that the underwater sections remain stable before work begins on the remaining phases.

The inspection will also provide updated data for future reinforcement works and assess the condition of quays 4 and 5 ahead of the launch of new commercial freight shipping services.

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