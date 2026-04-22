Malaga Port records surge in container traffic amid Persian Gulf crisis

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 13:30 Share

The ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a record-breaking boom at the Port of Malaga. Strategically positioned near the Strait of Gibraltar, the port has become a vital alternative for international freight as global shipping companies reroute to avoid high-risk zones.

From January to March 2026, container traffic in Malaga has quadrupled in several categories compared to the first quarter of 2025. According to the Malaga Port Authority, the export of full TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) has surged by over 300% in both volume and tonnage. Historically a transit point for empty units, the port has successfully transitioned into a primary hub for full-load cargo.

The second area where this growth is clearly evident is the import of full containers. In this case, the increase ranges from 58% to 75%, depending on whether the number of containers or the tonnage handled is taken as the benchmark. The volume of full containers transported by sea has also risen, by up to 40%. In conclusion, across all market segments, almost 94,000 containers have been moved in three months, with a combined weight of 1.2 million tonnes.

"The underlying trend is the consolidation of the Port of Malaga, which has seen three consecutive years of growth, although the war in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are providing an additional boost, which is occasionally leading to excess demand," head of the Port Authority Carlos Rubio said.

The next meeting of the Port Authority will urgently address the lease agreement with infrastructure company Adif for part of the Los Prados logistics platform, in order to begin its occupancy imminently. "We need to relocate containers because there is no more space at the docks. We are looking for space outside for the less urgent containers," Rubio said.

What's happening in Malaga?

Rubio also highlighted the change in model, since Malaga previously specialised in empty containers in transit, whereas now it mainly handles full containers. "We now have greater interaction with the hinterland, particularly for exports but also for imports."

The products Malaga sells abroad via shipping containers are mainly meat and meat products; bottled olive oil; table olives; industrial goods; and textiles. Conversely, the goods arriving via this route are mostly fresh fruit from South America.

Rubio is optimistic about the future. "Traffic will continue growing. The war in the Persian Gulf is merely an additional strain, but even without this factor we would still be achieving record figures," he said.

Other goods

Total freight traffic, which also includes solid and liquid bulk cargo, supplies, roll-on/roll-off cargo (by lorries) and the import of new vehicles, shows equally positive results. In the first quarter of the year, Malaga Port handled almost 1.7 million tonnes, representing a 29% increase compared to the same period last year (1,289,420 tonnes).

At this point, there are significant differences depending on the product. For example, solid bulk cargo decreased by almost 12% compared to the same period last year (262,635 tonnes), although cement and clinker saw a slight increase. Liquid bulk cargo activity also declined. During the first quarter, 28,746 tonnes were handled, a 16% decrease. However, this variation is attributable to the fact that olive oil cargo increased (up 15%, to 28,746 tonnes). In other words, this product accounted for 100% of the liquid bulk cargo traffic during the first quarter, as diesel fuel saw no activity.

In the provisioning sector, fuel service to ships stands out, having increased by 261% (24,994 tonnes). Ro-ro traffic (roll-on/roll-off cargo) also grew by 7.5% (116,915 tonnes). Finally, imports of new vehicles decreased by 16%, with 22,262 units between January and March 2026.

Regarding passenger traffic, both on the regular Malaga-Melilla ferry service and in cruise ship arrivals, there has been a 52% increase, reaching 139,236 passengers. At the start of the year, 325 ships docked at the port of the Costa del Sol capital, compared to 263 during the first quarter of 2025 (a 23.5% increase).

Malaga-based companies export more

Companies in Malaga are increasingly exporting, despite the attempt of Trump's tariffs in the US to impose restrictions.

In February, companies in the province sold goods abroad worth 578 million euros, an 8% increase. A significant portion of these exports were carried out through the Port of Malaga. As a result, the province's trade surplus has reached 25 million euros, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

At the regional level, the increase in long-haul exports is noteworthy, with Indonesia standing out as one of the top ten countries purchasing Andalusian products. The US, Morocco and China are also among these top importers.