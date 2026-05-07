Malaga police search for hooded individual who started fire and damaged eleven cars in La Palmilla

Juan Cano Malaga 07/05/2026 a las 11:41h.

The police in Malaga are investigating a major fire that broke out on Sunday, 3 May, in the La Palmilla district. The flames damaged a total of eleven cars on the street.

The incident occurred shortly before 4am. Several witnesses called the emergency services to report the fire, which had started from a double-parked car next to a residential building.

Several units from the fire brigade and the Local Police arrived at the scene. The initial intervention focused on extinguishing the flames as quickly as possible and establishing a security perimeter. Witnesses reported "explosions" and fears that the fire could affect residents.

Despite their efforts, the firefighters were unable to prevent the fire from spreading to and damaging other vehicles. The car where the fire had started burned down completely.

According to sources, a total of eleven cars suffered damage of varying degrees as a result of the fire, which the firefighters eventually managed to extinguish.

The police subsequently interrogated the car owners and potential witnesses. One witness provided a clue that clearly points to arson. He said that he had seen a hooded individual tampering with and setting fire to the double-parked car, although he was unable to identify the person. The investigation remains open.