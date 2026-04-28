Malaga police rescue young man who stabbed friend of roommate before trying to jump from fifth floor

Juan Cano Malaga 28/04/2026 a las 10:15h.

The Local Police stopped on Sunday, 26 April, a 20-year-old man of South American origin from jumping from the fifth floor in the Bailén-Miraflores district in Malaga. According to the investigation, he had suffered a psychotic episode and stabbed a friend of his roommate's moments before he headed for the window.

For that reason, the story turned out to have two sides: while the police rescued the young man, they then had to arrest him for assault.

The police received the alert at around 3pm on Sunday. The call reported an assault at a flat in the area.

Upon arrival, the police encountered a very different scene. According to sources, there was a commotion in the street because a person was hanging halfway out of a window on the fifth floor of a building.

The police rushed up to the flat in question. The man was shouting as he was leaning out of the window. When the police accessed the flat, the occupants led them to the room where the young man was.

The police saw the young man trying to pull the rest of his body out of the window, which led them to assume that he was trying to take his own life.

The police intervention unfolded in seconds. The police rushed in, giving him no chance to react. Even so, the young man struggled as much as he could, clearly trying to break free and reach the window. According to sources, he was out of control, so they had to subdue him.

Once they had him immobilised, the police interrogated the other people present at the scene, which is how they discovered the second part of the story.

Among the occupants was a 65-year-old Spanish man who had several injuries in different parts of his body. He had a severe blow to the head, a split lip and a stab wound in the abdomen. The police mobilised an ambulance to transfer him to Hospital Regional.

The Local Police were then able to reconstruct what had happened, or at least the initial version of events. The injured man did not live in the flat, but had gone to visit one of the inhabitants, who is a roommate of the man the police had saved.

According to witness accounts, the young man allegedly burst into the room where the two friends were, shouting: "I'm going to kill you!". He then reportedly stabbed the victim, who was sitting with his back to the door. He proceeded to kick and punch him, causing injuries to his lip and head.

Before arresting the young man, the police were able to ask his mother, who also lives in the same flat, a few questions. Since he had apparently suffered a psychotic episode, they asked her if he had a history of mental illness. She said that he did not, but told them that her son had used drugs (pink cocaine) in the days prior.