Malaga police arrest two young men at petrol station over fraudulent charges exceeding 6,000 euros

Photo of the cash and devices the police seized in Malaga, within the framework of operation 'Balato'.

Irene Quirante 15/05/2026 a las 14:17h.

The National Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in the province of Malaga on suspicion of fraudulent use of bank cards.

These two arrests within the framework of operation 'Balato' took place at the El Limonar petrol station. The police caught the two suspects red-handed as they were buying prepaid vouchers for online shopping with cloned card data from their victims.

According to Malaga's provincial police headquarters, the detainees used a mobile phone already loaded with fraudulent card information. While one of them carried out the transactions inside the premises, the other stayed outside acting as lookout and providing logistical support.

Sources said the pair stayed in constant contact through earpieces to avoid detection and ensure the operation ran smoothly. They also travelled around the province in a rental car and followed strict security measures while moving between different towns.

At the time of the arrest, the police seized 67 prepaid vouchers previously purchased at petrol stations in Rincón de la Victoria, Benalmádena, Marbella, Coín and Malaga city. The vouchers, which allow online purchases through a 16-digit code, had a combined value of 6,300 euros.

The police also confiscated 6,245 euros in cash, seven mobile phones and the rental vehicle the suspects were using. The investigators have estimated that the total amount defrauded through the scheme exceeds 6,000 euros so far.

So far, the investigation has linked the operation to two specific complaints. The identified victims are a woman from Benalmádena and a man from the Seville town of Lora del Río.