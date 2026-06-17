Malaga police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of 29-year-old man in La Palmilla

The police deployment after the fatal knife attack in the La Palmilla district in Malaga.

Irene Quirante 17/06/2026 a las 11:27h.

After weeks of searching, the National Police have arrested the suspected perpetrator of the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Malaga's La Palmilla district on 11 May.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 27-year-old man, who has already been remanded in custody by court order.

According to police sources, the victim and the assailant knew each other and had a troubled relationship concerning their housing situation. The deceased allegedly rented a room in the home of a close relative of the detainee. The police believe that this might have sparked the disagreements that ended tragically.

The fatal attack occurred in broad daylight. The emergency services began receiving a series of calls reporting a man lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from a deep chest wound.

Several patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene to secure the area, gather initial witness statements and assist the victim.

Despite his transfer to hospital, the young victim died several hours later due to the severity of the injury, which had directly affected his lung.

Based on the initial on-site investigation, homicide detectives quickly identified the suspect. They, however, encountered obstacles when trying to locate him.

According to the police, the detainee was hiding at the house of his closest family members for weeks.

This prompted the National Police to launch an operation, combining numerous surveillance devices at various points throughout the city. Pressure from the judicial police, coupled with the adoption of specific legal measures to narrow down the search, finally led to the fugitive's location and arrest.

The court has already ordered his imprisonment without bail.

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