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Crime

Young man dies after stabbing in Malaga's La Palmilla district

The 28-year-old victim died at Hospital Regional Universitario

Archive photo of a National Police officer in Spain.
Archive photo of a National Police officer in Spain. (SUR)

Irene Quirante

A 28-year-old man died on Monday night after a fatal stabbing in the La Palmilla district in Malaga.

The emergency services received a call reporting the incident on Calle Concejal Pedro Ruiz at around 8pm. The caller explained that a young man required urgent assistance for a stab wound in the chest.

The National Police and a medical team arrived at the scene. The paramedics transferred the young man to Hospital Regional Universitario. Despite the doctors' efforts, he died at the hospital.

The fatal stabbing has prompted an investigation by the National Police. So far, they have not reported any arrests.

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Young man dies after stabbing in Malaga's La Palmilla district

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Young man dies after stabbing in Malaga's La Palmilla district