Malaga parricide perpetrator sentenced to ten years in prison for stabbing 81-year-old father

Irene Quirante 10/06/2026 a las 12:17h.

The man who fatally stabbed his 81-year-old father in Malaga's Campanillas district on 11 September 2024 will serve a ten-year prison sentence.

According to the court, he suffered from severe mental health disorders at the time of the crime. For this reason, the ruling deems him partially responsible for his actions and obliges him to undergo psychiatric treatment as a security measure.

The first incident from the day of the murder was the violation of the restraining order. After his release, the defendant, who was 41 at the time, returned to his father's home at around 3pm. He asked if he could take a shower. The elderly man, who was at home with another son, agreed.

In a matter of minutes, according to the court ruling, the defendant went to the kitchen, where his father was having lunch, and stabbed him ten times in the chest and abdomen.

According to the ruling, he "took advantage of the limitations of his physical condition due to his advanced age" and with "the clear intention of killing him".

The son then left the kitchen and, as he was heading towards the door, he intentionally cut his brother on the left forearm.

The elderly man was admitted to Hospital Virgen de la Victoria in critical condition. He died at approximately 2.20am due to the severity of his injuries. The defendant's brother required surgery and now has a scar on his arm.

The ruling establishes that, at the time of the parricide, the defendant "suffered from schizoaffective disorder and impulsive-type emotional instability disorder, as well as from mental and behavioural disorders due to drug abuse". For this reason, the court has decided to reduce "his criminal responsibility".

The case was to go to a jury trial, but this was not necessary after the defendant's legal team reached a plea agreement with the prosecution and the private plaintiffs. He admitted his guilt to the crimes of homicide, violation of a restraining order and assault.

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