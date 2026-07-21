Malaga office building under construction next to AVE train station

Construction of the AGP office building next to the AVE train station in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa 21/07/2026 a las 11:11h.

After years of stagnation in new office construction in Malaga, four projects are now under way to meet the demand from companies looking to establish themselves in the heart of the city.

One of these is the project AGP Málaga Socimi is building next to the AVE high-speed train station, behind a new development of 144 rental flats Greystar is managing on Calle Poeta Muñoz Rojas Street, with prices starting at 925 euros.

This office building, with a cost of 25 million euros, will be available for lease in the first quarter of next year, with completion slated for the third quarter of 2027.

The building follows a design by Javier García Alba and Andrea García González of Madrid-based architecture firm AGAS. It will have a ground floor plus eight upper floors and a total surface area of approximately 7,000 square metres.

There will be 131 underground parking spaces and a restaurant and café with a terrace on the top floor. The ground floor is a large lobby that the companies located there can use to receive their clients. The remaining floors will house open-plan office spaces.

AGP has told SUR that there are still about ten months of construction remaining and that work is now beginning on the building's facade. The architects have designed two facades, separated by green walkways.

The double exterior skin aims to conceal the building on the sunniest facades while simultaneously leaving those less exposed to the sun, promoting natural light and thermal comfort.

The facades, with glass taking centre stage, will feature prominent triangular shapes that lend character to the building, which aims to achieve minimal energy consumption. Unlike most glass-fronted buildings, the windows will be operable, allowing tenants to enjoy natural ventilation whenever the weather permits.

AGP has already received inquiries from companies interested in setting up shop in this building, but it won't put it on the market until early next year, when construction is further along. "Fortunately, we have demand," AGP stated.

The group also operates the nearby Indocar building in Plaza de la Solidaridad, which enjoys strong interest from companies.

One of the main attractions of the new office building next to Vialia is its proximity to the AVE high-speed train station and the bus station. Just a short distance from the building, the walls and roof of what was once the south exhibition centre still stand.

In 2020, Adif (Spain's railway infrastructure manager) put the lease of this space up for auction for 30 years, with the intention of developing a hotel, starting at 9.8 million euros. It received no bids, so the former locomotive shed of the train station remains without a future.

Near this location, another office building has begun construction on Paseo de Antonio Machado. This project, developed by Merlin Properties in partnership with the Nieto family, owners of the land, is located opposite the Port of Malaga.

Given the project's large size (it will reach a height of six stories plus a penthouse, designed by the Madrid-based architecture firm Ortiz León), construction will take place in two phases. The first phase encompasses the foundations and structure, at a cost of nine million euros.

Insur group projects

The two Insur group buildings next to Tabacalera and the Martiricos towers are now complete.

Betsson group, a Swedish multinational and one of the world's leading online casino and sports betting operators, will be the tenant of the former Tabacalera building (called Ágora). The company is establishing a technology hub with at least 200 employees.

Betsson will occupy 3,000 square metres across the fourth and fifth floors of the Ágora building. The leased space includes a terrace with sea views. Betsson has been recruiting staff for a while now.

Meanwhile, construction of the Noa building, next to the Martiricos towers, is well under way. Its six floors have capacity for 850 employees, with office modules adaptable to the tenant's needs.

The facilities include spacious terraces for corporate events and an underground car park with 327 spaces and electric vehicle charging points. It also features a lobby with common areas on the ground floor, a café and a multipurpose room.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city