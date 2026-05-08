Málaga Nostrum's new premium cinemas open this month with original language screenings

The new cinemas at the Málaga Nostrum centre are almost ready to open.

Paco Griñán Malaga 08/05/2026 a las 13:13h.

The venue that screened the last film at the old Cinesur Málaga Nostrum cinema on 8 June will be ready to open just under a year later, on 28 May.

The new cinema halls are relocating to another building within the same shopping centre (the former Conforama) to give way to the new Costco.

Málaga Nostrum Premium will have eleven halls, incorporating the latest generation of screening technology: reclining seats, laser projectors and immersive sound. French company MK2 is behind the new premium cinema model that is gradually taking over the rest of Andalucía. It currently also operates in Vélez-Málaga, Fuengirola, Cordoba, Seville and Cadiz.

According to the brand, the reopening not only revamps the screening format but also the film programme, which, in addition to major national and international releases, will also feature independent and European films, movies in their original language with Spanish subtitles (VOSE) and classic films.

Although MK2's initial plan was to build 14 screens, the cinema will feature eleven with a capacity of almost 1,000 people. The company is giving priority to quality over size. The largest screen will have a capacity of approximately 180 spectators.

In terms of technology, the premium screens use 4K, state-of-the-art laser technology and Ultra HD, along with immersive Dolby Atmos sound. The sound system is designed to surround the viewer with audio. This 'soundscape' and the comfort of the reclining seats will be the main attractions of the new complex, which aims to provide VIP treatment to audiences.

Pending price announcement

The grand opening on 28 May will be for authorities and MK2 special customers, after which it will open to the general public. There is still no official confirmation of ticket prices, although general admission will reportedly be at least ten euros, matching the price at other MK2 premium cinema in Andalucía.

In Malaga, there are already two multiplexes that exceed this psychological threshold of ten euros for standard tickets: Yelmo Vialia and Plaza Mayor (both with screenings at 10.70 euros). However, the French chain offers moviegoers a loyalty card that reduces ticket prices to around seven euros.

In the same building that housed the former Conforama, there will be other facilities to complement the cinema experience. These include a children's play area and two restaurants: one with a sports theme and a 100 Montaditos franchise. Additionally, a Mercadona supermarket should open by the end of this summer.

As for American giant Costco, which forced the cinema move, it will follow the same model it has become famous for everywhere: membership-based shopping at lower prices.

The former MK2 Cinesur was located precisely where the new supermarket is now taking shape, with a budget of 26.4 million euros. "This brand is a huge driving force and will mark the resurgence of the business park," architect Salvador Moreno Peralta, who oversaw the interior and facade renovation of the former Conforama building, told SUR.