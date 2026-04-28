Malaga mother's plea goes viral and raises awareness of lack of education resources for children with special needs

Beatriz Hammond, mother of César, is now the face of the protest.

Ángel de los Ríos Malaga 28/04/2026 a las 10:48h.

A viral video mother of seven-year-old César, Beatriz Hammond, shared on social media has united the families of children with special needs in Malaga province. In the video, through tears, Beatriz says: "I don't know who to beg anymore."

Her son César lives with a rare disease and severe autism. Beatriz is not the only parent who has reached the point of desperation. Last weekend, she became the face of a demonstration in Malaga city, where she gave voice to other families who denounce the reduction of education resources.

A sea of families with children with special needs, all dressed in black to symbolise the "death" of resources in public schools, marched through the streets of Malaga on Sunday. Plataforma Neurodiverso described the demonstration as "historic".

"They call it inclusion, but it isn't! Juanma, listen, schools are struggling!" the protesters chanted. They demonstrated their support for the nearly 30,000 students with special needs in the province.

Local families denounce the conditions that discriminate against children with special needs: ratios of up to 50 children per specialist, special education classrooms converted into "playrooms" and support that, in many cases, barely reaches 60 minutes per week.

Beatriz and César's story gives voice to their frustration. Their testimony has shaken social media, going viral with some 300,000 views on Instagram. Hammond recorded a video for SUR that has spread like wildfire.

"We're only asking them to take responsibility for what we've been paying for for so long so that our children don't fall behind. They can't abandon so many families. Brain development is now paramount," she said during the march on Sunday.

Her plea has become a symbol of demanding basic rights in the face of mismanagement by institutions. The protest has highlighted the gap between the data the Andalusian regional government provides and the daily reality in schools.

According to official figures, during the 2024/2025 school year, Malaga province had 29,971 students with special needs. Although the regional government says that the province accounts for 20 per cent of the region's new teaching resources and cites a ratio of 12.7 students per specialist, families say these figures are "theoretical and unrealistic".

Head of Neurodiverso Lorena Romero Moreno says that the "shared professional" system, used by several schools, creates difficult situations: in practice, many children receive barely an hour of support per week and the actual ratios in the integration model can reach almost 50 students per support professional.

For families in Malaga, inclusion is not a matter of statistical averages, but of ensuring that children like César receive the personalised and dignified support that the law promises and that, for now, they only find through their parents' efforts.