Malaga man breaks woman's nose and assaults her son over parking space

María José Díaz Alcalá Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:16 Share

The National Police arrested on 11 April a 49-year-old man for allegedly punching a young man and his mother several times, breaking the woman's nose, in a dispute over a parking space in Malaga's Puerta Blanca neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm, when the emergency services received a call reporting that a woman had been injured in a fight on Calle Palma del Río.

The National and the Local Police attended the scene, where they found the woman with a bleeding nose and a swollen eye.

According to various sources, the fight ensued when a woman saw a young man parking. She reportedly told him that she was saving the spot for her partner, but the driver ignored her. When her partner appeared, he started arguing with the young man.

The situation escalated when the young man's parents also appeared. At one point during the altercation, the man allegedly punched both the young man and his mother. He did so several times and tore the woman's shirt.

The emergency services mobilised the police and paramedics to the scene. The medical team transferred the woman to the El Clínico hospital, because she had suffered a nasal fracture and other injuries.

The National Police arrested the suspect.

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