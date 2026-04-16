Malaga launches construction of CaixaForum centre bound to modify city skyline

Paco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:16 Share

Construction of the CaixaForum cultural centre in Malaga finally commenced on Wednesday, two days later than announced. The first step was the fencing off of the perimeter of the 5,000 square metres that promise to transform the skyline at the city's main entrance.

The two-storey building, with its iconic organic roof shaped like a water droplet, will provide a striking contrast to the residential towers in this area of Portada Alta. Fundación 'La Caixa' has a set aside a budget of 30 million euros for the future centre - the tenth project of the foundation in Spain and a unique cultural and educational venue in the Cruz del Humilladero district.

What caused the delay of two days was the elimination of 300 parking spaces, which residents and workers in the area have been using. This has sparked protests from local associations, who denounce that there is no parking alternative in this densely populated area.

The investor has leased the lot for 55 years. Despite posters in the area announcing that work was to start on Monday, around 50 cars were still parked there on that day. By Wednesday, the area was almost clear, with only about ten cars remaining. Most of these vehicles had been parked there for an extended period or were even used as overnight shelters by homeless people, as some residents told to SUR.

First day of the construction process

While waiting for the remaining owners or the municipal tow company to remove these cars, workers from Sacyr (the company responsible for the construction in a joint venture with Malaga-based Guamar) installed perimeter fencing along the side of the plot facing Calle Luis Francisco Pallardo Peinado. This preliminary phase must cover all four sides of the plot, with the corresponding signage and the installation of offices and support facilities for the construction project.

Construction will begin with the symbolic laying of the first stone. The initial phase involves excavating the site for the construction of an underground car park that will serve the CaixaForum. The promoter expects to finish the facility within two years and open it in 2028 - two years later than originally planned.

The first phase also includes the adaptation of green spaces that will surround the building.

Parking alternatives

Meanwhile, the city council responded on Wednesday to the protests from residents and associations regarding the loss of parking spaces on the municipal lot, assuring them that it is working on alternative parking solutions in the district.

It hopes to create at least 160 new surface parking spaces, half the number eliminated. The transport department and the district are studying a replacement plan that involves reorganising the areas surrounding the future cultural centre.

In the area closest to the CaixaForum, they have planned a traffic reorganisation for Plaza Manuel Azaña. The city is studying the layout of parking spaces on various streets in the Portada Alta area to create approximately 80 additional spaces.

Furthermore, the city council is also in discussions with the Andalusian regional government regarding the temporary transfer of a plot of land on Calle Corregidor Antonio Bobadilla (Los Corazones, the former site of the Tiro de Pichón school) to convert it into a surface car park with around 80 or 90 spaces. These two options could add up to 170 parking spaces for residents and visitors.

Alongside these short-term options, the city council is also working on permanent infrastructure options. At the last meeting between the transport department and the district with residents, it raised the possibility of reviving the projects in Portada Alta and Los Corazones.

The associations proposed two alternative locations for a car park exclusively for residents in the area: on Calle Corregidor Francisco de Luján and on the existing football field between Calle Argentea, Calle Gustavo García Herrera and Calle Pedro Luis Gálvez. The city council is currently studying the feasibility of these proposed options.