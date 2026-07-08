Malaga investigates death of newborn mother was not aware she was carrying

María José Díaz Alcalá 08/07/2026 a las 11:29h.

The National Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby on 5 July after the mother, 43, went into labour at her home in Malaga, unaware that she was pregnant.

The emergency services received a call reporting that a mother was giving birth at home at around 10.30am.

A medical team immediately travelled to the scene, but they were unable to save the newborn's life. They mobilised law enforcement and transferred the mother to the Materno Infantil hospital, where she remains hospitalised.

The National Police transported the body to the institute of legal medicine. The homicide unit have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

Sources close to the case have stated that the police investigation is currently focused on gathering statements from family members and medical reports to determine if it could be a cryptic pregnancy.

In these cases, the pregnant woman is unaware of her condition until the final weeks or even until the moment of delivery due to various factors, such as the absence of typical symptoms.

According to sources, the woman stated that she had gone to her GP after missing her period and testing negative for pregnancy. She also said she had had an appointment with a gynaecologist and undergone various medical tests, including blood work, a Pap smear and even an MRI. However, none of the tests detected a pregnancy.

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