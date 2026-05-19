Malaga increases municipal land funds by auctioning off land for housing

Olive trees on the plot of land Malaga city council is auctioning off on Calle Guinea.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 19/05/2026 a las 12:06h.

Housing construction in the El Retiro area in Malaga's Churriana district is progressing with auctions of municipal residential land. The urban planning department has once again put out to tender a plot of land for 124 flats on Calle Guinea 2.

This 8,714-square-metre plot allows for the construction of a 9,950-square-metre building. The starting price is 9.5 million euros.

The urban planning department put it up for auction last autumn, but received no bids and declared the process void.

Later, after receiving inquiries from companies interested in purchasing it, the city council reopened the process. The bidding period for the lot is open until 15 June.

In the same area of El Retiro, the city council auctioned off a plot of land for 71 homes, which it awarded to Ñarupark (a company with other similar residential projects in the area). This particular plot has a capacity for 5,718 square metres of construction.

The city council received 5.7 million euros for its municipal land fund, which finances public investments and the development of social housing.

However, within this group of plots, there are two that the urban planning department has not yet been able to allocate. One of them, a 1,921-square-metre plot for 55 homes in Campanillas, on Calle Vicenzo Bellini, was also put up for auction last autumn for 4.6 million euros. It received no bids, so the auction was unsuccessful.

The city council also offered a 3,025-square-metre plot for 22 houses on Calle Centauro, in the El Cañaveral area, for 2.4 million euros.