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Malaga house fire sends 73-year-old woman to hospital

The incident occurred early on Friday morning

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Archive photo of Malaga's Hospital Regional.

Europa Press

A house fire in Malaga early on Friday morning hospitalised a 73-year-old woman.

Several neighbours alerted the authorities shortly before 4am about a fire in a house on Calle Camino Soliva del Cañaveral, in the northern part of Malaga.

The emergency services notified the fire department, the Local and the National Police and the medical services.

The woman's condition remains unknown for the moment.

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Malaga house fire sends 73-year-old woman to hospital

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Malaga house fire sends 73-year-old woman to hospital