Malaga house fire sends 73-year-old woman to hospital

Europa Press 17/07/2026 a las 11:37h.

A house fire in Malaga early on Friday morning hospitalised a 73-year-old woman.

Several neighbours alerted the authorities shortly before 4am about a fire in a house on Calle Camino Soliva del Cañaveral, in the northern part of Malaga.

The emergency services notified the fire department, the Local and the National Police and the medical services.

The woman's condition remains unknown for the moment.

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