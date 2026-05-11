Malaga to host leading European event for flexible accommodation Vitur Summit 2026

SUR 11/05/2026 a las 12:42h.

Malaga city will host the tenth Vitur Summit 2026, the leading European event for flexible accommodation, at the NH hotel on 13 and 14 May.

The two-day event brings together operators, investors, major chains, experts, industry associations, technology companies and institutional representatives in the fields of tourism, hospitality, real estate investment and new accommodation models.

The presentation of Vitur Summit 2026 featured founder Carlos Pérez-Lanzac, delegate regional minister of tourism and planning in the Costa del Sol Esperanza González and territorial delegate for tourism, culture and sport in Malaga Carlos García.

This year's agenda will delve into the trends redefining the sector, from artificial intelligence and sustainability to operational efficiency.