Malaga home fire leaves one victim suffering from severe burns and several others from smoke inhalation

Witness video of the fire in the La Luz district in Malaga.

María José Díaz Alcalá and Enrique Miranda Malaga 20/05/2026 a las 11:20h.

A large fire broke out on Tuesday night in a flat in Malaga's La Luz district, seriously injuring at least one person. Several other people suffered smoke inhalations.

The fire brigade received calls reporting a fire in a fifth-floor flat near Avenida de Europa (close to the Guadaljaire sports centre) at around 10pm.

Several fire crews mobilised at the scene. They had to evacuate a large part of the building: all the residents from the fifth to the ninth floor.

The fire completely destroyed the flat where it had originated and also damaged the flat above it.

An emergency medical team transferred the most seriously injured person to the hospital. The victim had sustained severe burns.

The flames created a large cloud of smoke visible from various points along Carretera de Cádiz. The incident and the large deployment of firefighters, police and ambulances caused a great commotion in the neighbourhood.