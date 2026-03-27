Malaga Holy Week: water supply breakdown changes public bus routes

Chus Heredia Friday, 27 March 2026, 14:47 Share

The water supply network breakdown on Calle Pedro de Quejana in Malaga's Victoria neighbourhood is causing disruptions in the public transport system. With repairs expected to last up to ten days, Malaga's EMT bus company will have to look for alternatives during Holy Week.

Calle Pedro de Quejana is key for bus rerouting when Calle Victoria is closed for processions. The neighbourhood is deeply rooted in religious tradition, with several brotherhoods passing through it during Semana Santa.

It is also part of the routes of lines 1 (the most used EMT line, with 5.2 million passengers per year), C1, C2, Nocturno, 36 and 37. More than 15,000 passengers use these lines daily.

Timetables and disruptions

Lines 1, C2, 37 and Nocturno 2 (towards Fuente Olletas) will modify their routes and pass along Paseo Reding, Paseo de Miramar, Mayorazgo, Camino de los Almendrales and Fuente Olletas.

The changes will be in effect on Palm Sunday and Holy Tuesday, starting at 2pm, and on Holy Wednesday and Good Friday, starting at 4pm. These times are always subject to change depending on how events unfold.

Furthermore, the repair work involves changes to general traffic. During this period, which could last until 6 April, traffic will be closed on Calle Ferrándiz, heading towards the city centre, from Paseo Salvador Rueda to Calle Pedro de Quejana, which will be open only to residents. Traffic from Paseo Salvador Rueda towards the city centre is diverted towards Sierra del Co, in the El Limonar district.

Drivers have reported numerous traffic jams in the area these days, especially during rush hours and special events.