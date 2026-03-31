Malaga Holy Week 2026: thousands line streets for a spectacular display of faith

From the solemnity of the Passion to the vibrant energy of the crowds, Malaga’s processions reach their peak with record attendance and impeccable organisation ·

Jesús Cautivo making his way down Calle Larios after passing the official grandstand.

Antonio M. Romero, Jesús Hinojosa y José Antonio Sau Málaga Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 14:25 Share

If Holy Week were an academic pursuit, Malaga would be graduating with honours this year. The 2026 celebrations have reached a ‘cum laude’ level of intensity, blending deep-rooted religious fervour with a logistical precision that has seen the city’s historic centre swell to capacity.

From the early afternoon of Monday incense-filled air to the hauntingly beautiful saetas sung from balconies at midnight, the brotherhoods (cofradías) have delivered a masterclass in tradition.

The streets of the city have become a theatre of faith, where the weight of the massive tronos (thrones) is carried not just by the hombres de trono, but by the collective spirit of a city that lives and breathes this week.

Unprecedented crowds

The weather, a crucial factor every year, has remained an ally, allowing every scheduled procession to complete its route through the official itinerary. This consistency has drawn thousands of international tourists and locals alike, filling Calle Larios and the Tribuna Pobre to record levels.

A sensory experience

The intensity mentioned by observers this year isn't just about the numbers; it’s about the atmosphere. The 2026 processions have been characterised by a renewed attention to musical accompaniment and the floral decoration of the images, which have been described by experts as some of the most beautiful in recent memory.

As the week progresses toward Easter Sunday, the city remains in a state of ‘cofrade’ ecstasy, proving once again why Malaga’s Semana Santa is considered one of the most significant cultural and religious events in the world.

Easter Monday in Malaga opened in the area around the Green Cross with the departure of the Crucifixion, which premiered the reform of the throne of Christ and the roof of the canopy of the Virgin, and of the Gypsies.

At the exit of the Señor de la Columna there were three legionaries, one of them with the bugle played the prayer song. The brotherhood of Frailes Street carried around 80 mantillas in its procession.

Dolores del Puente and Pasión left the stamp of sobriety and recollection during their penitential station in the Cathedral. The latter brotherhood, on its return to the Santos Mártires, once again passed along Calle Carretería.

Emotions overflowed as the Lord of Malaga and the trail of his white tunic passed along the entire route, especially on the iconic Aurora bridge, with cheers, applause, compliments and tears.

The bishop of the diocese, José Antonio Satué, watched the procession pass from the official tribune; he had previously presided for the first time over the Students' act in the Plaza del Obispo. In his speech, the prelate encouraged the young people of Malaga to seek the truth "even if it makes powerful interests uncomfortable".