Malaga high-speed chase in wrong traffic direction ends with driver with no licence under arrest

EP 09/06/2026 a las 13:43h.

The Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 35-year-old man for driving without a licence after fleeing for six kilometres with a four-year-old child in the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 8.40pm on Thursday, 4 June. A patrol signalled for the driver of a van to stop after he had gone through a red light at the intersection of Calle Salamanca and Calle Cruz del Molinillo. The driver disobeyed the police instructions and fled at high speed.

The Local Police started chasing the van, with the sirens and flashing lights activated.

Instead of stopping, the driver drove recklessly, seriously endangering the lives of numerous people.

During the chase, he committed numerous traffic violations, including driving the wrong way down a road. He also ran several red lights.

Furthermore, he sped through pedestrian-priority streets, such as Huerto de Monjas, forcing pedestrians to scramble out of the way. He then proceeded to drive through busy areas such as Avenida de las Américas and Plaza de la Solidaridad.

Finally, two patrol cars intercepted the fleeing vehicle on Calle Pedro Alonso García. The driver reacted by getting out of the van and continuing his escape on foot.

The Local Police caught up with him as he tried to hide under a parked vehicle.

During the arrest, the individual put up resistance. While this was happening, the police discovered three more people inside the vehicle.

Among them was a crying four-year-old girl travelling in an approved child seat. The other passengers were two men, 22 and 29, the latter being the girl's father.

Both stated that, throughout the chase, they had repeatedly begged the driver to stop, fearing for their safety and that of the girl. The father, who was in the passenger seat, said that he had tried to engage the handbrake several times, but the driver had prevented him from doing so.

The Local Police also spoke to another driver who had had to swerve to avoid impact with the speeding van.

According to sources, the detainee had an outstanding arrest warrant and lacked a driving licence due to total loss of points.

The vehicle was towed to the municipal impound lot and released to its rightful owner.

In the meantime, the police took the driver to the Local Police station to fill out the necessary paperwork and proceed with the judicial investigation.

The police have charged the suspect with the following offences: two against road safety, another against the justice system for breach of a sentence, another for disobedience and resistance to authority.