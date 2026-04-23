Malaga health: HM Hospitales renovates building for outpatient consultations

Photo of the dental unit at the new clinic in Malaga.

SUR Thursday, 23 April 2026, 16:02 Share

Private enterprise HM Hospitales announced on Thursday the completion of the renovation of the La Encarnación building in Malaga to house the outpatient clinic of the HM Málaga hospital on Avenida Carlos Haya.

The company has reached the final stage of this "ambitious project aimed at strengthening the quality of care and expanding the capacity of the centre". The renovation has cost over three million euros and secured the refurbishment of a plot of 413 square metres and the construction of another 1,133.

The centre now offers "modern, more efficient facilities adapted to the current needs of patients and professionals". Key improvements include the expansion of the outpatient clinic, the modernisation of the physiotherapy area and the reorganisation of patient care spaces.

The restoration of the facade, with access from Calle Ruiz López opposite the adult and paediatric emergency departments of the hospital's main building, "ensures greater accessibility, making it easier for anyone to use the spaces independently".

Furthermore, the building is equipped with high energy efficiency systems, including thermal insulation, interior comfort and sustainability improvements.

Director of the southern branch of the company Dr Virginia Grando highlights that the completion of this renovation "represents a further step in guaranteeing excellence in care by providing patients with renovated, more spacious, accessible and comfortable facilities".

The renovated building houses the cardiology, gynecology, ophthalmology and dentistry clinics on the ground floor. The laboratory has its own waiting room and blood draw stations. The dental area also includes a dental CT scanner and chairs for specialised treatments.

The first floor houses the outpatient clinics for otolaryngology, urology, general and digestive surgery, internal medicine, oncology and traumatology, including the biological traumatology unit. The second floor houses the road accident and physiotherapy unit, while the upper floors are reserved for multiple uses.

The basement features a new, fully equipped kitchen with cold and dry areas, a cold storage room and a washing system, as well as new changing rooms for the centre's workers.

With the completion of the renovation of the La Encarnación building, HM Hospitales consolidates its commitment to Malaga and its healthcare model based on innovation, clinical quality and continuous improvement of the patient experience. Evidence of this is the recent opening of the Policlínico HM El Palo and the upcoming construction of the Hospital HM Mar de Alborán in Malaga and the Hospital HM Vélez-Málaga in the Axarquía district.