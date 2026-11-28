In its efforts to make the most of all available resources for the construction of social housing, Malaga city council launched a scheme last year ... to build more than 1,000 subsidised flats for temporary rental (for no more than seven years) for young people and over-65s, on unused public land it owns.

The IMV (municipal housing institute) awarded three batches of plots across all the districts of the city to three private developers for the construction and management of these flats. However, the implementation of two of these projects, comprising more than 100 homes, has been put on hold for the time being.

Of the total of 14 plots the IMV allocated to Fundación Salas, management company Genivs and the temporary consortium comprising the construction firm ASCH Infraestructuras y Servicios and the Casas Foundation, 12 feature in the urban planning accelerator.

Two, however, have been excluded, "as the imminent start of their development was not anticipated". These consist of a plot of 2,915 square metres on Camino de La Gamera, near the airport, and a plot of 1,510 square metres on Calle Navarro Ledesma 32, in La Colonia de Santa Inés.

In the first case, Fundación Salas has announced plans to build 53 terraced social housing units. Meanwhile, the city council transferred to Fundación Casas the site on Calle Navarro Ledesma for the construction of 43 social housing units or 52 smaller dwellings.

In both cases, development has been put on hold for the time being and the city council has not yet included them in its development programme. According to sources, the land in Churriana is still awaiting the completion of preparatory procedures, which delays its availability. Meanwhile, in La Colonia de Santa Inés, the owners association of the Quinta Alegre housing estate lodged a legal appeal against the social housing project in that area, which the High Court of Justice of Andalucía has accepted for consideration.

Local residents have said that this is a plot which, until now, had been set aside for the construction of a community facility and that, with the planned height of the social housing block, comprising a ground floor plus four storeys and an attic, the existing residential buildings would be boxed in. In fact, in the land transfer document, the city council acknowledges that "the introduction of a new building volume in this space, of a height similar to the surrounding buildings, must be carefully designed so as not to create a sense of overcrowding or compositional imbalance within the built environment". The document says that the site was reserved for "housing collective services or communal spaces for public or community use of lesser height and volumetric impact".

As for the three plots Fundación Salas owns, they are on Calle Massenet (84 social housing units), in La Virreinaa; in El Retiro (42 flats on Cale Tanzania); and on Calle Santa Matilde 6, in the San Lucas area, next to Avenida Juan XXIII, where 55 homes will be built as kind of subsidised "mini-flat" with a single bedroom, measuring around 35 square metres.

The city council requires that at least 60 per cent of the flats be allocated to young people. However, it is not yet clear whether there will be any allocation set aside for those over the age of 65.

Rents will be capped at 9.85 euros per square metre of usable floor space per month. The flats will be available to those who meet the eligibility criteria set out in the calls for applications, for which there are still two years to go. Construction could begin sometime next year and be completed in 2029.

Rentals ranging from 350 to 460 euros

As for Genivs, there are five locations comprising a total of 599 social housing units across five developments, with one- and two-bedroom flats. There will be 351 one-bedroom flats (18 of which are adapted for people with reduced mobility), with a usable floor area of 43 square metres (including communal areas). In this case, the rent will start at 341.85 euros per month.

In addition, there will be 248 two-bedroom flats (eleven of which are adapted), each with 58 square metres of usable floor space (including communal areas). For the two-bedroom flats, the rent is 461.10 euros per month. However, these monthly payments do not include 425 parking spaces and 464 storage rooms, which incur an additional cost of 157.41 euros per month.

Three of the plots on which these homes will be built are in the Campanillas district: on Avenida Marcelino Camacho 15, Calle Ingeniero Agustín Escolano 5 and Avenida Andrés García Maldonado 14. In addition, two plots have been set aside in the Cortijo Merino area.

Finally, the four plots of ASCH and Fundación Casas that have been included in the urban planning accelerator scheme will accommodate 243 homes or 296 smaller units. The details of these projects, located in Soliva, Cañada de los Cardos and the Clínico area, are not yet known.

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