Mobile phones in hand to capture the moment, and to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock, the people of Malaga took to the streets this ... Friday for the first light and music show to kick off the festive season.

On Calle Larios, which had been packed with people for over an hour, veteran journalist Matías Prats pressed the button that sparked the magic.

'Natividad de Luz' is the name of the light show that will adorn the city’s main shopping street until 6 January. The first show began just a few minutes before 7pm, sparking jubilation among the crowd. Later, local singer El Kanka took to the stage to keep the party going and delight locals and visitors.

Before starting the countdown, the presenter and journalist recalled his connection to Malaga, where his parents met and built their careers. “This is where the Matías Prats story began," he said.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, also took the opportunity in the minutes leading up to the event to wish the people of Malaga “that 2027 will be better than 2026 in every respect” and to ask that the Christmas lights switch-on ceremony be approached with “a sense of pride, so that we all feel closer and more united”.

Following this, and during the first Christmas show, the people of Malaga danced to Bobby Helms’s Jingle Bell Rock, covered by Bisbal; Mariah Carey’s Sleigh Ride; and La Luz Que Nace en Ti by La Oreja de Van Gogh.

500 lit streets

This year, Malaga has illuminated nearly 500 streets with Christmas decorations. In the city centre and its most iconic areas alone, 2.8 million LED lights have been installed, featuring a variety of designs. The decorations include 203 illuminated arches, 44 decorated lampposts and 124 clusters of decorations, as well as four illuminated façades and 39 floor-mounted figures in pedestrian areas.

As is now tradition, the sound and light show will be staged three times a day: at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm. The illuminations will be on between 6.30pm and midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, while on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays they will remain on until 2am. Exceptionally, on 24 and 31 December, they will remain lit until 6am the following day.

A Christmas complaint

The switching-on of the Christmas lights in Malaga is a real highlight for local people, those living around the province and tourists visiting the city at this time of year.

Among the locals were Álvaro and Paloma, a couple from the Carretera de Cádiz district who follow the same ritual every year: they head into the city centre for a meal and have a coffee at La Canasta while they wait for the time to come. “We love Christmas and this is the best way to kick it off,” she explains.

Standing next to this couple are Natalia and her grandmother. They don’t usually come down on this day, although on this occasion they’ve decided to do so to reminisce about old times and "see Matías Prats". The two arrived over an hour early so they could wait while sitting on one of the benches dotted along the street. “We know they’re in high demand at this time of year and you have to come early,” she adds.

At the other end of the street, next to the walk-through tree in Plaza de la Constitución, a small group of foreigners are gathered. “What’s going on today?” they ask a waiter. “We didn’t know the lights were being switched on today, but we’re going to stay and watch it now because it’s bound to be lovely, and we’ll do more things another day,” they summed up afterwards.

Other attractions in the city

As well as the opening ceremony, the city will host a range of other Christmas attractions that have already become a tradition here. Throughout the festive season, Malaga will host around a hundred free activities for all ages, including musical performances, zambombas, nativity plays, storytelling sessions, concerts and children’s parties.

Among these, particular mention should be made of the ‘video mapping’ show projected onto the tower of the Cathedral on Calle Molina Lario, which will premiere this Saturday; and the Christmas show taking place in the La Concepción Botanical Gardens, which has already opened.

The first of these, at the Cathedral, is called Heaven Descends and will be based on a Christmas story featuring a little girl and elements of Malaga’s flora and fauna. Screenings will take place at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm, every day until 4 January 2027, except on 24 and 31 December.

The show at La Concepción, meanwhile, is entitled Christmas in the Garden of Oz and takes visitors on a journey into the magical tale where Dorothy, Glinda, the Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man take centre stage. It will be open until 6 January, with daily sessions between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

To this we should add the now traditional stalls selling crafts and Christmas goods, which will line the Paseo del Parque, extending the festivities beyond Calle Larios.