Malaga fair set to boost hotel occupancy in the city to 95%

Hotels across Malaga province are gearing up for the huge influx of visitors keen to enjoy the Feria de Málaga, which begins this Friday and ... runs until 22 August.

The Costa del Sol hoteliers’ association (Aehcos) has confirmed that up to 95% of rooms will be occupied. However, these peaks in demand correspond to the first and last weekends, when occupancy reaches its peak, "driven mainly by the attractive line-up for the bullfighting fair", Aehcos' Francisco Moro says.

According to an initial estimate from the organisation, average occupancy in Malaga is set to be lower than last year's. Specifically, 5.2% lower, bringing the overall occupancy rate for the festive period to 88.4%, compared with the 93.6% last year. Six out of ten guests will be international visitors.

Peaks in demand take place at the weekends. From Friday 14 to Sunday 16 August, occupancy has risen to 93.2%, which is 3.5% below the same period last year, when occupancy stood at 96.7%.

As for the end of the fair, the trend is clearly upwards, surpassing all previous years' figures: an average occupancy rate of 95%, 4.6% higher than in the same period in 2025.

Aehcos also expects the gross revenue per hotel guest (IBCA) to rise during the fair compared with last year's figures. It forecasts an average of 128.37 euros per guest, up from 121.08 last year, an increase of 7.29 euros.

Aehcos executive deputy president Javier Hernández says "last-minute demand over the rest of this week and demand during the fair will prove crucial if we are to beat the 2025 results".

"That makes it vital to let people know that rooms are still available so they can enjoy one of the most attractive fairs of the Mediterranean summer," he states.

Hoteliers in the city centre are already giving their properties a festive makeover and organising events, while their occupancy figures show that around 90% of rooms have already been booked, broadly in line with last year.

Hotels belonging to the Vincci chain, including the five-star Selección Posada del Patio and the four-star Larios Diez, have also planned fair-themed menus, live performances and specially decorated spaces to bring the spirit of the celebrations to both guests and local residents.

Travel platform eDreams says Malaga will once again become a meeting point for domestic and international visitors during the fair, drawn by "a week of music, food, tradition and festive atmosphere".

According to data from the European online travel giant, flight bookings to Malaga for these dates have risen by 16% compared with last year. It says the domestic market has driven most of this growth.

"Bookings made from Spain have risen by 73% year on year and now account for 41% of the total, highlighting Spanish tourists' interest in a short break centred on leisure, culture and popular celebrations."

However, eDreams also highlights the fair's "strong international appeal". France ranks as the second-largest source market, accounting for 21% of bookings, followed by Italy at 8%, Germany at 7% and the UK at 5%.

"These figures show that the celebration extends beyond the local and national sphere and has established itself as a tourist attraction for other European markets tool," eDreams says.

The platform's report draws on internal data from searches made on eDreams platforms in Spain between 1 May and 4 August 2026, for travel between 15 and 22 August 2026.

It shows that Madrid accounts for almost eight in ten rail bookings, making the train one of the main transport options for travelling to Malaga from elsewhere in Spain.

"Madrid accounts for 79% of rail bookings, reflecting the importance of the connection between the two cities and the preference of many travellers for this mode of transport for their summer getaways," eDreams says.

It adds that the rise in bookings confirms that the Malaga fair "continues to establish itself as one of the major events of the Spanish summer".

"Beyond its cultural and festive importance, the event acts as a driver of tourist mobility and positions Malaga as one of the most attractive urban destinations in August."

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city