Malaga embraces the viral trend of the 'sushi push-pops'

Pedro Fu with the new sushi push-pops and the menu in the background.

Marina Martínez 06/07/2026 a las 16:53h.

Chopsticks are no longer necessary, as there are now other ways to eat sushi. The latest street food trend is the 'sushi push-pop': a roll served inside a cylindrical container, like a Calippo.

The new trend originated in New York as a way to make it easier to eat sushi on the go. From there, it spread to the rest of the world, including Madrid and Malaga.

In fact, one of the pioneers of this new concept in Spain has also settled in Malaga: Victor Liao with his Sushi Bom right on Calle Echegaray.

The Chinese entrepreneur has teamed up with his childhood friend Pedro Fu, another entrepreneur with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, to launch this innovative establishment focused primarily on takeaway, although it also features a small bar for dining in.

"Our aim is to offer a quality product and adapt to the tastes and needs of our customers," Víctor Liao says, highlighting the customisation of the sushi push-pop.

There are gluten-free options, as well as options for people with a lactose intolerance. "The open kitchen allows us to prepare it right there upon request," Liao says.

Eating the sushi is effortless. The pre-sliced roll pieces are stacked vertically inside a main tube. Simply detach the smaller tube of soy sauce, drizzle the sauce onto the top piece, and insert that same empty soy sauce container into the bottom of the cylinder to push the rolls upward as you eat. It is a completely chopstick-free experience.

"It's been very successful in Madrid and that encouraged us. We were told we had to be in Malaga and so far we're very happy with the reception and the reviews," Liao says, hinting at the possibility of further growth.

"For now, our intention isn't to go much further because we want to ensure that the quality remains high in all locations," he states.

The menu includes eight 'Bom to go' sushi options, each with eight pieces (except the last): California Classic (surimi, avocado, cucumber, Philadelphia cream cheese, and tobiko), Salmon Cream (avocado, salmon, Philadelphia cream cheese, and sesame seeds), Spicy Tuna (tuna, avocado, cucumber, mayonnaise, chili, and furikake), Eel Teriyaki (eel, avocado, cucumber, and teriyaki sauce), Ebi Tempura (fried prawn, avocado, cucumber, Philadelphia cream cheese, and sesame seeds), Sakura Bom (fried nori, sautéed salmon, Philadelphia cream cheese, strawberry, shredded coconut, and syrup), Chicken Cheddar (fried nori, fried chicken, fried onion, gherkin, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise) and Rainbow Bom, which combines the previous seven flavors in a single tube.

Prices range from 9.90 to 12.90 euros.

The establishment also features several types of Mogu Mogu: a popular Thai drink with different flavours and coconut jelly. They also make their signature natural orange juice.

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