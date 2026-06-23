Malaga delays construction of 400 homes between El Candado and La Araña

Jesús Hinojosa 23/06/2026 a las 12:54h.

Malaga's urban planning department has once again delayed the construction of approximately 400 homes between the La Araña cement factory and the El Candado area as part of the La Platera residential development.

After a lengthy process spanning more than a decade, this urban development project received final approval from the city council at the end of 2024.

However, the developer, Votorantim, which owns the La Araña cement factory, has now submitted a further amendment to the planning proposal to the municipal planning department, a move that will push back its delivery.

According to SUR, the company wants to reduce the number of terraced houses and instead build most of the homes as medium-density blocks of flats. The overall limit of around 400 homes will remain unchanged, but the layout will shift and the housing will take up a smaller footprint.

The revised plan has not yet received initial approval, although it has already secured favourable technical reports from the planning department, with some conditions attached. Several relate to residents in the Montegolf development, north of El Candado, who have spent 25 years waiting for new homes promised under the La Platera scheme. Many of them still live in houses damaged by a landslip.

The city council has asked for written consent from Montegolf residents regarding the plot where nearly 30 homes will be built to rehouse them. In this area, terraced homes could still go ahead if the residents request them.

Planning officials have also urged that this part of the project be prioritised so that the new homes for Montegolf residents are built in the first phase of development.

The city council supports the redesign, as it reduces building coverage and increases green space within the residential plots. It also improves visual openness and reduces the need for large retaining walls and extensive earthworks associated with single-family homes.

Before construction begins, the regional government has also required a qualified engineer to inspect the site in person to confirm soil stability and ensure all recommended safety measures are in place.

The La Platera project now faces another round of planning procedures that will take several months, although it will not require a new environmental assessment from the regional government, which should speed things up. This marks the third major revision of the project, which was first approved in 2008 and then split into two phases in 2010, with the latest change dividing the development along the motorway corridor.

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