Malaga court orders the arrest of former Malaga CF owner Al-Thani and sons Following an appeal by the Prosecutor's Office, the judge handling the case is now tasked with implementing the crucial ruling to move the proceedings forward

Antonio Góngora Thursday, 23 April 2026, 13:35 Share

The long-stalled "Al-Thani case" reached a dramatic turning point on Wednesday as the Provincial Court of Malaga ordered the immediate arrest of former owner of Malaga football club Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani and his three sons - Nasser, Nayef, and Rakan.

Following a successful appeal by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the court revoked a previous lower-court decision, effectively greenlighting European Arrest Warrants (OED) for the former owners. The ruling aims to break a six-year judicial deadlock that has kept Málaga CF under court-ordered receivership. The Al-Thani family is accused of misappropriation of funds, unfair administration, and breach of trust, with prosecutors seeking prison sentences of up to 14.5 years.

The rise and fall of the "Qatari dream" The era of Abdullah Al-Thani began in June 2010 with an air of immense promise. After purchasing the club for approximately €36 million, Al-Thani invested heavily, transforming Málaga CF into a brief but brilliant European powerhouse. The Golden Years (2010–2013): Backed by Qatari millions, the club signed world-class talent including Santi Cazorla, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Isco, and Joaquin. Under manager Manuel Pellegrini, the "Boquerones" achieved their best-ever La Liga finish (4th) and embarked on a historic Champions League run in 2012-13, reaching the quarter-finals before a heartbreaking, controversial exit to Borussia Dortmund. The Decline: The dream soured quickly as financial irregularities surfaced. By 2012, reports of unpaid player wages and debts to other clubs led to a UEFA ban from European competition. As the Sheikh withdrew his funding, the club was forced to sell its stars to survive. The situation spiraled into a decade of mismanagement, eventually leading to the club’s relegation from La Liga in 2018 and its subsequent descent into the third tier of Spanish football

The judge handling the case, María de los Ángeles Ruiz ordered the arrest of the family, according to Radio Marca and confirmed to this newspaper by judicial sources.

This is the procedural part of Malaga provincial court’s decision, “In light of the preceding, we partially grant the appeal filed by the public prosecutor’s office against the order dated 9 December 2025, issued by court no.14 of Malaga’s preliminary investigation section of the court of appeal 15/204, which we partially revoke, ordering that a national and international warrant be issued, using the OED from against the accused...in relation to their offences.”

The Al-Thani family are accused of alleged crimes of embezzlement, breach of trust and unfair administration. The prosecution has sought a 14-and-a-half-year prison sentence for all of them and a 10-year prison sentence for the club’s former directors, who are also included in these proceedings.

This major decision marks a significant turning point in the proceedings. The judge has now ordered national and international arrest warrants for the four defendants, namely Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani and his three sons, who were directors of Málaga several years ago (Nasser, Rakan and Nayef). This means that none of them will be able to travel to countries with which Spain has an agreement, including those within the Schengen Area.

The failed "Puerto Al-Thani" project

There have been constant delays in these proceedings, meaning that Málaga has now been under administration for six years (and counting), without even a trial date having been set.

The preliminary investigation has been completed, including the sentencing requests, but the case has not been definitively concluded precisely due to a lack of cooperation from those under investigation, who do not even have lawyers to defend them at this time.

The possibility of issuing this order was part of the judge’s plans, but following the letter of request, as well as the appointment of a court-appointed lawyer to follow the case on behalf of the Al-Thani family.

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