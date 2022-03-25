City council is to spend 5.6 million euros on 12 hybrid buses The local authority has drawn up plans to invest last year's surplus of 7.5 million euros, including assistance for Ukrainian refugees

Malaga council has now approved the first modification to this year’s budget, to include a surplus of 7.5 million euros which has been carried over from last year. Of this sum, 5.6 million euros will be used to update the EMT’s bus fleet by purchasing a further 12 hybrid megabuses. These will come into service in a few months’ time.

The council is committed to incorporating as many hybrid buses as possible into the public transport system. So far they have bought 25 of these vehicles, including 10 megabuses which can carry 150 passengers. Those began to be used in mid-2021 at a cost of 4.7 million euros. The local authority is also in the process of buying 100% electric buses, using part of a two-million-euro grant from the government, financed by EU Next Generation funds.

50,000 euros to assist Ukrainian people

Some of the money (840,000 euros) will be spent on cultural and promotional events, such as international congresses including the Seatrade Cruise Med fair in September and the High Level Conference on Human Rights, Civil Society and Counter-Terrorism, which is due to take place in May.

A further 385,000 will be assigned to Malaga’s campaign to host the 2027 Expo, and 50,000 euros is to be used to assist Ukrainian people, of which 35,000 will go to the Maydan Malaga Association to provide emergency humanitarian aid. The other 15,000 will be a contribution to the transport of food and other essential items for the region.

Another 100,000 euros will fund subsidies in the field of education, to provide school canteens for pupils at risk of social exclusion

Finally, the council plans to assign over 350,000 euros for improvements to some of the city districts, such as 150,000 for a work-out park in Teatinos and 153,400 for the remodelling and reopening of the swimming pool at Puerto de la Torre.