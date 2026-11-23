Malaga city council has launched a plan to prevent the pine processionary caterpillar in woodland areas, as part of its annual programme on controlling this ... pest.

City hall sources said the teams work with spray guns and long-range sprayers for applying plant protection products. The areas where this work will take place are the forest parks of Gibralfaro, Hacienda Clavero, Monte Victoria, Virreinas, La Pelusa, Cerrado de Calderón, La Cónsula, Monte Calvario-Seminario, San Antón, Lagarillo Blanco, La Concepción, the Ciudad de Málaga forest park, the area surrounding the municipal animal protection centre, the pine forests of Las Palmeras and Galeno, the La Concepción botanical garden, the woodland area near La Caja Blanca and Torre Atalaya, the Comandante Benítez and El Polvorín parks and other smaller areas.

In areas with higher footfall, the teams work at night.

The plan will extend to all areas under municipal maintenance in El Atabal, where the Canary Island pine (Pinus canariensis) predominates. This species is particularly vulnerable to the pest.

As in previous years, the programme includes preventative measures in schools and near care homes, playgrounds, nurseries and health centres. "Once this treatment has been completed, fortnightly monitoring assesses the effectiveness of these preventative campaigns, so that, if deemed necessary, further treatment can be carried out," sources said.

According to the city council, the treatment uses "organic and non-toxic" products, in line with the sustainable use of plant protection products that respect the environment and people's health. "In this way, we are promoting integrated pest management using alternative techniques and non-chemical methods," sources said.

The work consists of spraying the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki onto the pine needles at a dose of 0.5-1 kilogram per cubic metre of water, which is the dose set by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

"This bacterium acts upon ingestion by interfering with the feeding of the processionary moth larvae, ultimately causing their death. The spray also contains an organic plant fortifier (Energy 95) composed of free amino acids, organic matter and organic nitrogen, which acts as a biostimulant and pH regulator, helping to boost the trees' vitality," the city council said. This treatment has no harmful effects on other invertebrates or vertebrates.

Furthermore, in pine forest areas that are either difficult to access or within the city, the teams have previously used endotherapy, which involves injecting the product and nutrients directly into the plant's vascular system.

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