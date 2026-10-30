Malaga city council to pay compensation exceeding 22,000 euros to boy following collapse of futsal goal

The Andalusian advisory council has ordered Malaga city council to compensate an underage boy with 22,300 euros for an accident following the collapse of ... a futsal goal on a municipal pitch that happened on 27 June 2022.

The report establishes a link between the accident and the condition of the facilities. It points out that all the documentation confirms that the events took place at a municipal sports ground and that there were signs of deterioration in the goalposts.

The incident took place in 2022, but Malaga city council exceeded the statutory six-month deadline for resolving the case and the minor's representatives referred the claim to the regional authority.

The amount of compensation, totalling 22,330.39 euros, has been calculated in accordance with the scale set out in the legislation on the assessment of personal injury in accidents.

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