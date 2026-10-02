City hall says it will restore the plaque telling the love story behind the 'Mónica' chimney

The department of culture and historical heritage at Malaga city council has confirmed that it will reinstate the commemorative plaque on the old chimney at ... Los Guindos to pay tribute to the famous love story that led to the monument being renamed Torre Mónica.

With this decision, the city council is officially responding to the request from local residents and organisations who were calling for the gap left by the theft of the old bronze plaque to be filled.

Until now, the information panels along the La Misericordia seafront promenade had focused exclusively on the site’s industrial past.

When the white letters painted by José Carlos Selva under the cover of darkness in 1993 to reconcile with Mónica Vallejo were removed during the 2007 restoration, a bronze plaque was installed thanks to a local initiative. This inscription was stolen, depriving visitors of the chance to relive Malaga’s most famous love story.

Now, the department headed by Mariana Pineda recognises that the sentimental significance of the chimney is not at odds with its architectural and industrial value. The new plaque will not only explain to future generations and visitors the origin of the popular name ‘Torre Mónica’, but will also formalise the recognition of an urban legend.