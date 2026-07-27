Malaga CF's promotion-winning coach named opening speaker at Malaga Fair

Rossel Aparicio 27/07/2026 a las 11:50h.

Malaga CF head coach Juan Francisco Funes has been named as the official opening speaker for the Feria de Málaga 2026, with the city's week-long annual fair set to begin on Saturday 15 August.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre announced the appointment on social media on Sunday, revealing that Funes will deliver the traditional 'pregón' at 9pm at the Cortijo de Torres fairground.

The announcement was made in a video showing the mayor travelling from Malaga city hall to La Rosaleda stadium to invite the coach to open the festivities.

"Yes, of course," Funes replied. "It'll be an honour and a real pleasure."

The appointment comes weeks after Funes guided Malaga back to La Liga with victory in the play-off final over Almeria, securing the club's return to the top flight after an eight-year absence.

Funes joined Malaga in 2020 to coach Atlético Malagueño before being promoted to the first team in November 2025, replacing Sergio Pellicer.

He follows author Javier Castillo, who delivered last year's pregón, while Unicaja captain Alberto Díaz was the most recent sporting figure to perform the role in 2023.