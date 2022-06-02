CAC Malaga celebrates its annual Green Weeks event to coincide with World Environment Day The Contemporary Art Centre has planned a number of activities on an ecological theme including talks, workshops, dance, yoga, art visits and film screenings between 5 and 30 June

The Contemporary Art Centre of Malaga (CAC Malaga) is organising a series of activities including conferences, workshops and film screenings relating to ecology, nature, the fight against contamination and education about recycling, among others, this month to coincide with World Environment Day on 5 June.

These are all part of the CAC’s annual Green Weeks event, which will take place between 5 and 30 June. One activity will be Green Reels, an online event accessed by the Instagram account museo @cacmalaga. Experts will comment on some of the art works at the centre which are related to nature, and there will be a story game so users can interact and share their knowledge. This will be repeated on Tuesdays 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Fridays 10, 18, and 24 June at midday.

On Sunday 5 June there will be a podcast by Natalia Cardoso on the subject of Art and Nature, in collaboration with the Apuntes de Arte university magazine.

For film-lovers, the cycle of French ‘landscapes and action’ films will include Rouge (2020), directed by Farid Bentoumi; Au nom de la terre (2019), by Edouard Bergeon and Trois jours et une vie (2019), by Nicolas Boukhrief. These will be shown at the CAC on 7, 14 and 21 June at 7pm. .

On 8 June at 7pm the Aulaga environmental education and social ecology association is talking about the work it does to improve and maintain the environment.

On 14 June at midday, Enrique Nadales, who is responsible for Biodiversity and Environmental Education in Malaga, will be giving advice on these themes. The conferences will be free of charge and those interested in attending should register via Evenbrite as numbers are limited.

Dance will also play an important role during this month: on Saturday 18 June at 1pm contemporary dancers Paula Campos and Andrea Muñoz will be performing 'Para evitar que te derrames' and 'Mano derecha al rojo'. Previous registration is necessary for those who wish to attend.

There will be visits to exhibitions from Tuesdays to Thursdays at midday and 5pm, and artist Cristóbal Quintero will be leading a workshop on Friday 17th at 7pm.

And on 30 June at 7pm Estefanía Mallorquín will be holding a yoga workshop to connect with nature and art.

Details of these and other activities at the CAC Malaga can be found on the website and on Twitter under the hashtag #CACGreenWeeks.