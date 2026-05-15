Malaga Cathedral's columns in Patio de los Naranjos begin to tilt

Jesús Hinojosa 15/05/2026 a las 08:45h.

The Malaga Cathedral chapter has fenced off the distinctive columns in the Patio de los Naranjos at Malaga Cathedral as a precaution after they began to lean.

The aim of the measure is to prevent further deterioration and to avoid any possible injuries caused by the condition of the pillars.

The bases on which some of these columns stand appear to have shifted, causing them to tilt. However, the diocese believes the problem stems from people climbing onto the chains attached to the pillars.

The barriers will remain in place until technicians carry out an inspection of the ground beneath the columns and determine the necessary measures to stabilise them and prevent further movement.

The Cathedral chapter is now waiting for the necessary permits from Malaga city council and the regional ministry of culture before it can begin work and examine the condition of the columns by uncovering the area around them. Once that inspection is complete, technicians will design the measures to secure the structures.